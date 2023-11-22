Wrestler shoves a baseball bat up his opponent's a*s; claims the crowd loved it       

From The Undertaker throwing Mankind from the top of the Hell in a Cell cage to Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire, we have seen pro wrestlers do some pretty wild things over the years. However, a recent incident seems to have topped all these moments as a wrestler stuck a baseball bat up his opponent's bu*t.

The name in question is Independent Circuit star Joey Mayberry. The 33-year-old recently shared a clip from one of his recent matches where he used a baseball bat on his opponent, which was quite different from how others use bats in their matches.

Joey had his opponent on the turnbuckle and went on to shove a baseball bat up the latter's rectum. The Indie star also claimed that the live crown loved the spot, calling it a "casual Friday."

It should be noted that, like many other events, the baseball bat spot was fake, and Joey didn't actually shove the bat up his adversary's behind.

Many other wrestlers have used baseball bats as weapons

Wrestling stars often used weapons for their leverage. While sometimes it's allowed due to match stipulations, other times the stars use it sneakily.

We have seen baseball bats in wrestling matches on multiple occasions. From Chris Jericho to the Sting, many notable stars have used the weapon to their advantage.

The Icon has become synonymous with a baseball bat and still carries it in AEW. Chris Jericho has also used the destructive weapon over the last few years. Other than the two, other wrestlers such as Mick Foley, Dusty Rhodes, and Edge have also attacked their opponents with a baseball bat.

