An announcement has been made about a relative of The Bloodline going through serious health issues. Soon after the announcement did the rounds, there has been a surge in response from fans, all wishing the star the best and asking for prayers. The star in question is none other than Afa Anoa'i Jr.

The news came out when Lance Anoa'i made the announcement about his uncle, sharing a GoFundMe along with it. The announcement said that Afa Jr. had gone through several tests and even cardiac operations. His heart is filling up with fluid every hour as well.

"I am writing to ask for help for my brother and hero, Afa Anoa'i Jr. He is currently fighting for his life at the moment. Afa was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, September 23rd finding out that he has a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue. He went through many tests and major cardiac procedures. His heart injection fraction is only working at 35%, and his heart is filling with fluid by the hours. Afa has an extremely long road to recovery. He has major medical bills, and medications needed. So we are asking for any help that you can give."

While Bloodline members like Roman Reigns, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa are yet to speak out, others have reacted.

Wrestlers like Velvet Sky and Chaz Taylor sent their best wishes, along with a whole host of fans, all sharing supportive messages for him.

The star was sent a lot of good wishes

At the time of writing this article, $5,595 of the $100,000 goal has been raised. While they have not spoken up publicly, the Bloodline member's private reactions are not known.

Sportskeeda wishes Afa Jr. a swift recovery in this troubling time.

