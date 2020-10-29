Wrestlers react to Tracy Smothers passing on Twitter

The news broke this morning that wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has passed away after a long battle with cancer. While the professional wrestling world grieves the loss of Smothers, many wrestlers have taken to Twitter to share stories of their friend and mentor.

Tracy Smothers spent over 30 years in the wrestling industry. It comes as no surprise that when wrestling companies and stars started tweeting about his passing, Twitter froze numerous times.

Tracy Smothers was everywhere in the wrestling industry

Tracy Smothers was a legend in the industry and worked with just about everyone. He was everywhere, including in WCW, WWF, ECW, and TNA.

Among those paying respects on Twitter, as of this writing, are several ECW Originals such as Tommy Dreamer, Taz, Justin Credible, Blue Meanie, Mick Foley, and Joel Gertner. Smothers was part of ECW as a member of the FBI (Full Blooded Italians).

Companies such as WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NWA all paid respects to Tracy Smothers, sending condolences to his family and friends as they grieve the beloved's loss.

Others who paid respects and shared stories include WWE's Edge, Ricochet, Kevin Owens. AEW's Jim Ross, Christopher Douglas, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Pillman Jr all tweeted about Smothers' passing as well.

IMPACT Wrestling tweeted condolences, as well as Jordanne Grace, Sami Callihan, Josh Alexander, Ethan Page. Many others have expressed their thoughts on the sad news, including Matt Cardona, Marc Mero, Abyss, Hurricane Helms, Eric Bischoff, Traci Brooks, Rip Rogers, Bobby Fulton, and Conrad Thompson.

WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58.



WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends. https://t.co/wdclVdB1n0 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers took two young kids from Canada trying to “tour” the southern United States, with $1.50 a day to spend on food, saw a dilemma we put ourselves in to try and get experience, and took us under his wing. He knew we wanted it. Because of that, and his huge heart, 1/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

he drove us to make the next town so we could eat our next meal. He found floors, couches or other talent who had spare space in their hotel rooms for us to sleep. On those drives he dispensed his knowledge. Always with a laugh and a twinkle in his eye. And we soaked it up. 2/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

He was a great man. He truly knew what paying it forward meant. I will miss him. 3/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

The wrestling world suffered a big loss

I will miss my friend

Tracey Smothers #ECW #FBI pic.twitter.com/X1NRfkqG2I — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 28, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Tracy Smothers, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. #RIPTracy pic.twitter.com/YkdvY6cvJt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers....a legit man’s man who just passed and with courage and dignity. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers. A great wrestler and a kind soul always willing to lend a hand or drop some knowledge. Very blessed to have known him. A credit to our business. Godspeed — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 28, 2020

Rest In Peace Tracy Smothers. A true gentleman who never failed to bring a smile to my face. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) October 28, 2020

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Tracy Smothers.



The wrestling world will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/EoI3V2CMOL — NWA (@nwa) October 28, 2020

Hearing the news of the passing of Tracy Smothers is incredibly heartbreaking. Tracy was one of the kindest and happiest guys I’ve ever known in this business. I can’t recall ever hearing a bad word about him. He’s gonna be missed by a lot of people. RIP my friend. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 28, 2020

My great friend Tracy Smothers has passed, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news. Lots of great times with Tracy, I had just spoke with him last week RIP my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tracy's family and loved ones at this time. Ricky Morton pic.twitter.com/FMFYSTv1sw — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 28, 2020

Almost every single post on my Facebook timeline is about Tracy Smothers. That man touched so many lives. — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) October 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tracy Smothers. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9gfXKDHOZe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

RIP TRACY SMOTHERS — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 28, 2020

I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers. So grateful for your knowledge that you passed down and the smiles that you put on everyone’s faces. — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers. My thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter/my friend Jessie Belle, his family and friends. Smothers was the last true outlaw in professional wrestling. He will be missed! ~PHS pic.twitter.com/GPKsJHgyvO — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers has passed away ... He was one of the good ones in wrestling ... just text with him yesterday ... pic.twitter.com/IK3lgLQoDR — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) October 28, 2020

If what I have heard is true, and I hope it isn’t: Rest In Peace, Tracy Smothers. What an amazing, wonderful human being and a good man — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) October 28, 2020

There are no words to describe how saddened I am to learn of the passing of Tracy Smothers. He was my friend and mentor for years. Last year I roomed w/ him over WM weekend, something I always enjoyed because nobody could tell stories like he could. Devestated. #RIPTracySmothers — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) October 28, 2020

Really sad to learn Tracy Smothers passed away today. I met Tracy in 1995 and must have worked with him 100 times over the years. Each time, I learned something new. Tracy was the definition of a true “brother” in this business. He was funny and so incredible to be around. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers was a sweetheart in every interaction I’ve ever had with him



He’d always ask if I was keeping busy & doing well.



He truly loved wrestling but more importantly the wrestlers



My heart goes out to his family & friends .... trust me, he has a lot ❤️



R.I.P. Tracy pic.twitter.com/krC9MaSDx0 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 28, 2020

I did not know Tracy Smothers well. I never go to wrestle him. But I had the privilege to share many locker rooms with him.



I think many of us can honor one of the best humans beings this wrestling business ever knew today.



✊ pic.twitter.com/JxQddV8a6U — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) October 28, 2020

I’m deeply saddened to hear the passing of friend and pro wrestling legend Tracy Smothers. I was blessed to have known him and wrestled with Tracy in WWE & WCW. He was always smiling and had some of the funniest stories he would share in the locker room. RIP brother pic.twitter.com/EPvjW3dHAE — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) October 28, 2020

Rest In Peace Tracy Smothers. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 you will be sorely missed my friend https://t.co/Z8rxsevm1H — 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) October 28, 2020

Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room...just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020

I just heard the sad news about Tracy Smothers passing. We lost a good one today - a great worker who made everyone he worked with better. Tracy was a good friend for 30 years - we worked together in CWF, WCW, ECW, WWE, IWA Japan, and countless indies. #RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/kjap5FEFQw — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 28, 2020

I'm trying to process this one. I saw it coming but it still doesn't HURT any less. Myself and a lot of wrestlers owe their careers to Tracy Smothers. He was a leader and a teacher who gave more than he received. Rest in peace Tracy. I love you more than words can convey. pic.twitter.com/nI2myvrysw — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 28, 2020

This really sucks.



Tracy Smothers was the man, plain and simple.



I wish I had had the chance to be around him a lot more.



My thoughts go out to his friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 28, 2020

Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 28, 2020

Keep the family of Tracy Smothers in your thoughts, today. We lost a great one. https://t.co/Ka6ZreeFwR — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) October 28, 2020

It didn’t matter where you were In your career... anytime you ran into Tracy, he put a smile on your face and gave you amazing advice. He was a friend, a mentor, and will be missed so much.



Love ya.



RIP Tracy Smothers. pic.twitter.com/W6pNA7rGxN — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) October 28, 2020

I am at a loss for words. Tracy was always there for us young guys since the beginning and he always shared stories about my pops and the fun times they would have. He was like family to me. This one really hurts my heart. Rest in Peace to a brother and friend 💔🙏 — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) October 28, 2020

I just heard the news about Tracy Smothers. In my early years as a wrestler myself and @SexyChuckieT got to spend a lot of time with Tracy. He always knew how to put a smile on peoples faces.



Rest In Power my friend.



You will be missed. ❤️ — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers had been battling cancer since he announced being diagnosed back in November 2019. While battling cancer, Smothers was also having heart issues and was getting ready to have surgery to fix a hernia.

We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and condolences to the friends and family of Tracy Smothers.