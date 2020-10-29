Wrestlers react to Tracy Smothers passing on Twitter

The news broke this morning that wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has passed away after a long battle with cancer. While the professional wrestling world grieves the loss of Smothers, many wrestlers have taken to Twitter to share stories of their friend and mentor.
Tracy Smothers spent over 30 years in the wrestling industry. It comes as no surprise that when wrestling companies and stars started tweeting about his passing, Twitter froze numerous times.
Tracy Smothers was everywhere in the wrestling industry
Tracy Smothers was a legend in the industry and worked with just about everyone. He was everywhere, including in WCW, WWF, ECW, and TNA.
Among those paying respects on Twitter, as of this writing, are several ECW Originals such as Tommy Dreamer, Taz, Justin Credible, Blue Meanie, Mick Foley, and Joel Gertner. Smothers was part of ECW as a member of the FBI (Full Blooded Italians).
Companies such as WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NWA all paid respects to Tracy Smothers, sending condolences to his family and friends as they grieve the beloved's loss.
Others who paid respects and shared stories include WWE's Edge, Ricochet, Kevin Owens. AEW's Jim Ross, Christopher Douglas, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Pillman Jr all tweeted about Smothers' passing as well.
IMPACT Wrestling tweeted condolences, as well as Jordanne Grace, Sami Callihan, Josh Alexander, Ethan Page. Many others have expressed their thoughts on the sad news, including Matt Cardona, Marc Mero, Abyss, Hurricane Helms, Eric Bischoff, Traci Brooks, Rip Rogers, Bobby Fulton, and Conrad Thompson.
Tracy Smothers had been battling cancer since he announced being diagnosed back in November 2019. While battling cancer, Smothers was also having heart issues and was getting ready to have surgery to fix a hernia.
We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and condolences to the friends and family of Tracy Smothers.Published 29 Oct 2020, 01:15 IST