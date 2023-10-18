Wrestling analyst highlights reality in Gunther's recent match; questions controversial booking decision by WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Gunther's match against Bronson Reed this week on RAW.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time faced a unique challenge when he squared off against Reed on RAW. The epic clash had both superstars going all out with their offense. However, The Ring General finally prevailed after unleashing a devastating Powerbomb on his opponent for the win.

During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Apter detailed that the match should have ended in a DQ, which could then further the rivalry. He praised the two stars for their hard-hitting action and claimed that even the most skeptical fans would acknowledge how hard these two men hit each other.

"His match with Bronson Reed last night. I didn't like the end where they had Reed pinned. There could've been a disqualification or something. For fans that go, 'Oh come on, wrestling is all fake.' That match, they would say that one was real. That's how intense it was." [From 18:48 to 19:07]

Vince Russo also wanted a different ending to Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

Earlier this week on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo also spoke about the IC Champion's match. He claimed that the company should revive the time limit rule for such matches so that both stars have more opportunities to further the story.

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!"

Russo explained that the clean ending completely killed off any momentum Reed had built and sent him to the back of the line.

What did you think of Gunther's recent title defense? Let us know in the comments section below.

