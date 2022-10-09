"Give WWE that Emmy they desperately want" - Wrestling fans call for a feud between Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt after Extreme Rules 2022

Wrestling fans have called for a feud between Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt after their respective returns to WWE.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned to the promotion after six years at WrestleMania 38. In his return match, he defeated Seth Rollins after emerging as The Visionary's surprise opponent. However, during a feud against Rollins, The American Nightmare tore his pectoral muscle and has been out of action ever since.

Meanwhile, the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event finished with the return of Wyatt. After weeks of the White Rabbit teasers and hints courtesy of QR codes and mysterious videos, the former Universal Champion finally appeared on WWE TV in the most dramatic way possible.

Taking to Twitter, fans suggested that a feud between Wyatt and Rhodes should take place in 2023.

KDB @primekev2330 I need the Cody Rhodes vs Bray Wyatt feud more than I need water @TripleH I need the Cody Rhodes vs Bray Wyatt feud more than I need water @TripleH https://t.co/55jsMA3B9h

jayde🍒 @jaydewrestling a bray wyatt and cody rhodes feud gonna give wwe that emmy they desperately want a bray wyatt and cody rhodes feud gonna give wwe that emmy they desperately want

The American Nightmare is expected to return in 2023, and it remains to be seen if WWE will put him in a feud with Wyatt. Rhodes could be a future contender for Roman Reigns if The Tribal Chief retains his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until next year.

Cody Rhodes admitted that he has a place in mind regarding his WWE return

Rhodes is expected to be sidelined for a few more months. However, The American Nightmare has claimed that he knows where he would like to return for his WWE comeback.

Speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, the former AEW star said he was hopeful of returning to the same place he had in mind.

"They know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be, and that's hopefully where it's at."

#RomanReigns #CodyRhodes Before he got injured, Cody Rhodes was reportedly set to lose to Roman Reigns at #SummerSlam as Vince McMahon wanted Reigns to hold the titles till #WrestleMania Before he got injured, Cody Rhodes was reportedly set to lose to Roman Reigns at #SummerSlam as Vince McMahon wanted Reigns to hold the titles till #WrestleMania.#RomanReigns #CodyRhodes https://t.co/yveLWXaYbA

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been unbeaten so far. His primary feud in the company has been against Seth Rollins. He defeated The Visionary in three consecutive matches, with the final one coming at Hell in a Cell.

