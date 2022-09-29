"The one to beat Roman" - Wrestling fans debate after choosing their favorite member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably one of the most dominant factions in all of professional wrestling right now.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were recently asked to choose their favorite member of the faction. Twitter user @reigns_era posted a photo of the faction and questioned, 'Who's your favorite Bloodline member?'

Fans responded by posting GIFs of current Bloodline members. The majority were in favor of the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. Whereas, others also showcased their support for Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Check out a few Twitter reactions:

Nicky Sturzu @nickysturzu @reigns_era Clearly...I think he should actually be the one to beat Roman @reigns_era Clearly...I think he should actually be the one to beat Roman https://t.co/3urtribQMv

Additionally, fans showcased their love for Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Wiseman.

As expected, fans also acknowledged The Tribal Chief as well:

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He won the Universal Title two years ago and captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar earlier in the year.

Whereas, The Usos are currently in their first reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Solo Sikoa also added the NXT North American Championship to The Bloodline but recently vacated the title to focus on his goals on the main roster.

The Bloodline's ongoing feuds in WWE

The Bloodline has feuded with numerous superstars and tag teams across both brands in WWE.

While they are primarily based on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and co. have appeared on Monday Night RAW from time to time. The Tribal Chief is currently in a feud with Logan Paul, against whom he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The fight is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, The Usos are fresh off a win over The Brawling Brutes from last week's episode of SmackDown. The two tag teams put together an instant classic but eventually, Jimmy and Jey retained their titles.

On the latest edition of RAW, Sami Zayn also appeared alongside Solo Sikoa for a singles match against AJ Styles. The two men previously got into a heated altercation on Twitter which led to a match between them.

Zayn successfully defeated The Phenomenal One after interference from Sikoa.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far