"That's gonna be the new meme" - Wrestling world reacts to Dexter Lumis' attack on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against The Miz inside a Steel Cage in the main event of WWE RAW tonight.
Ciampa was in The Miz's corner for the match and interfered several times. The latter was about to win the match by escaping the cage but Dexter Lumis showed up under the ring in a hilarious sequence.
Bobby Lashley capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Spear to retain the United States Championship. After the match, Dexter climbed into the cage as The Miz tried to escape through the door.
Lumis caught and choked him out in the middle of the ring. RAW went off the air with Dexter petting the top of The Miz's head as if he was a pet.
After RAW, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton claimed that Dexter is the most meme-worthy character in sports entertainment history, and many fans seem to agree.
One fan claimed that the zoom-in shot above the ring is one of the best they have seen in wrestling in years.
