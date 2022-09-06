"That's gonna be the new meme" - Wrestling world reacts to Dexter Lumis' attack on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against The Miz inside a Steel Cage in the main event of WWE RAW tonight.

Ciampa was in The Miz's corner for the match and interfered several times. The latter was about to win the match by escaping the cage but Dexter Lumis showed up under the ring in a hilarious sequence.

Bobby Lashley capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Spear to retain the United States Championship. After the match, Dexter climbed into the cage as The Miz tried to escape through the door.

Lumis caught and choked him out in the middle of the ring. RAW went off the air with Dexter petting the top of The Miz's head as if he was a pet.

After RAW, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton claimed that Dexter is the most meme-worthy character in sports entertainment history, and many fans seem to agree.

Check out her tweet and some fan reactions below:

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Dexter Lumis may be the most meme-worthy / gif-able character in sports entertainment history. Love that psycho. Dexter Lumis may be the most meme-worthy / gif-able character in sports entertainment history. Love that psycho. https://t.co/NIiYiKFZao

Dazz swears a lot @Dazz_Unusual That shot of Dexter Lumis under the ring genuinely made me laugh. That's gonna be the new meme. #WWERaw That shot of Dexter Lumis under the ring genuinely made me laugh. That's gonna be the new meme. #WWERaw

Dan Hevia @DanHevia My therapist: “There is no Dexter Lumis under your bed.”



My bed: My therapist: “There is no Dexter Lumis under your bed.”My bed: https://t.co/MgGS0dAcpd

JRamiro @JRamiro_25

#WWERaw Dexter Lumis at the end of the show with The Miz Dexter Lumis at the end of the show with The Miz #WWERaw https://t.co/6yLU8ohXEB

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Dexter Lumis chokes out Miz to close the show absolutely brilliant #WWERaw Dexter Lumis chokes out Miz to close the show absolutely brilliant #WWERaw https://t.co/D0W0TTRkuP

One fan claimed that the zoom-in shot above the ring is one of the best they have seen in wrestling in years.

ultrapurwater @ultrapurwater twitter.com/WWE/status/156… WWE @WWE



#WWERaw This GIF. That's all. This GIF. That's all.#WWERaw https://t.co/dx6Hyqs6hk This Dexter lumis zoom shot from above is one of the best I have seen done in wrestling in years #WWERaw This Dexter lumis zoom shot from above is one of the best I have seen done in wrestling in years #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/156…

-_• Čåł 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks Dexter Lumis is hilariously good. I’m so happy he got brought back. He’s literally perfect for casual and hardcore fans. Weirdly marketable Dexter Lumis is hilariously good. I’m so happy he got brought back. He’s literally perfect for casual and hardcore fans. Weirdly marketable https://t.co/B1CYuiyRT2

What did you think of Dexter Lumis' mind games with The Miz on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

