"That's gonna be the new meme" - Wrestling world reacts to Dexter Lumis' attack on WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis interfered in the United States Championship
Modified Sep 06, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against The Miz inside a Steel Cage in the main event of WWE RAW tonight.

Ciampa was in The Miz's corner for the match and interfered several times. The latter was about to win the match by escaping the cage but Dexter Lumis showed up under the ring in a hilarious sequence.

Bobby Lashley capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Spear to retain the United States Championship. After the match, Dexter climbed into the cage as The Miz tried to escape through the door.

Lumis caught and choked him out in the middle of the ring. RAW went off the air with Dexter petting the top of The Miz's head as if he was a pet.

Dexter Lumis distracted The Miz during the main event of #WWERaw and cost him the US Title!#WWE #RAW https://t.co/uUWe6NWHtK

After RAW, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton claimed that Dexter is the most meme-worthy character in sports entertainment history, and many fans seem to agree.

Check out her tweet and some fan reactions below:

Dexter Lumis may be the most meme-worthy / gif-able character in sports entertainment history. Love that psycho. https://t.co/NIiYiKFZao
That shot of Dexter Lumis under the ring genuinely made me laugh. That's gonna be the new meme. #WWERaw
Dexter Lumis is a nightmare fueled meme #WWERaw
My therapist: “There is no Dexter Lumis under your bed.”My bed: https://t.co/MgGS0dAcpd
#WWERaw No one:Dexter Lumis: https://t.co/VPqcM5qicp
Dexter Lumis at the end of the show with The Miz #WWERaw https://t.co/6yLU8ohXEB
Dexter Lumis chokes out Miz to close the show absolutely brilliant #WWERaw https://t.co/D0W0TTRkuP

One fan claimed that the zoom-in shot above the ring is one of the best they have seen in wrestling in years.

This Dexter lumis zoom shot from above is one of the best I have seen done in wrestling in years #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/156…
Dexter Lumis is hilariously good. I’m so happy he got brought back. He’s literally perfect for casual and hardcore fans. Weirdly marketable https://t.co/B1CYuiyRT2

What did you think of Dexter Lumis' mind games with The Miz on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

