"They won? wow" - Wrestling fans stunned as main roster WWE tag team defeats Toxic Attraction 

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop challenged Toxic Attraction following Worlds Collide, where the latter interfered in the RAW stars' match, costing them the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

This led to a match between the two teams on NXT 2.0 this week. The bout itself was quite good and had a few good moments.

Throughout the match, Doudrop busted open her nose after receiving a kick from Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne.

However, this didn't stop the main roster stars from marching towards victory after Doudrop hit a splash on Gigi Dolin to pin her.

Wrestling fans were stunned by the outcome as many expected Toxic Attraction to emerge victorious. Check out some reactions below:

Many fans commented on Doudrop being busted open.

Since Triple H took charge of the creative, many stars have received their older names back. Keeping that in mind, some fans even stated they wanted Doudrop to get back her old name, 'Piper Niven.'

There was even a Nia Jax reference.

Toxic Attraction getting involved in Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop's match at Worlds Collide was a bit out of the ordinary, and it seemed like this would start a storyline feud between the two teams.

The RAW team was rumored to split, given that fans saw Nikki A.S.H. bickering with Doudrop backstage during this week's RAW. We'll have to wait and see if WWE decides to break them up.

Do you think Nikki and Doudrop will split up soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

