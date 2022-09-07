Create

"They won? wow" - Wrestling fans stunned as main roster WWE tag team defeats Toxic Attraction 

Toxic Attraction
Toxic Attraction are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions
Sunil Joseph
Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Modified Sep 07, 2022 07:47 AM IST

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop challenged Toxic Attraction following Worlds Collide, where the latter interfered in the RAW stars' match, costing them the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

This led to a match between the two teams on NXT 2.0 this week. The bout itself was quite good and had a few good moments.

Throughout the match, Doudrop busted open her nose after receiving a kick from Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne.

However, this didn't stop the main roster stars from marching towards victory after Doudrop hit a splash on Gigi Dolin to pin her.

Wrestling fans were stunned by the outcome as many expected Toxic Attraction to emerge victorious. Check out some reactions below:

@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe I am watching it right now
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe FINALLY Doudrop & Nikki picked up a win!!
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe doudrop is so mother
@WWE @WWENXT @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe they won? Wow
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe I love how Dou wrestles. So fast & so powerful. Better luck next time Gigi. Still love you. 💕
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Yeah! Loved this!
@WWE @WWENXT @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Yas!!

Many fans commented on Doudrop being busted open.

@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Yasss but why's my sista bleeding 😭
@StephanieHypes @WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe I think it happened when Jacy kicked her to break up the pin.
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe W!I think Jacy busted @DoudropWWE nose there but she and @WWENikkiASH win! Finally after 4 LOOONNNNNNNNG Days!#WWENXT
@WWE @WWENXT @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Good match, hope Doudrop is okay
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Jayne Fd up an easy kick there...

Since Triple H took charge of the creative, many stars have received their older names back. Keeping that in mind, some fans even stated they wanted Doudrop to get back her old name, 'Piper Niven.'

@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Niven is the new name for Doudrop
@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Change her name changer her name we all ken her as viper

There was even a Nia Jax reference.

@WWE @DoudropWWE @gigidolin_wwe Better than Nia Jax frfr

Toxic Attraction getting involved in Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop's match at Worlds Collide was a bit out of the ordinary, and it seemed like this would start a storyline feud between the two teams.

The RAW team was rumored to split, given that fans saw Nikki A.S.H. bickering with Doudrop backstage during this week's RAW. We'll have to wait and see if WWE decides to break them up.

Do you think Nikki and Doudrop will split up soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy

