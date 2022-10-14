"If he doesn’t beat Roman nobody should" - Wrestling fans want Bray Wyatt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship just days after his return

Wrestling fans have already started to rally behind the idea of Bray Wyatt winning the world championship(s) in WWE.

The WWE and Universal Titles are currently unified and are held by Roman Reigns. Coincidentally, The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship by dethroning The Fiend at Payback 2020.

Earlier this year, he won the WWE Championship with an emphatic victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. In doing so, The Head of the Table unified both world titles.

WWE recently posted a clip of Wyatt winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2017. Reacting to the same, fans made it clear that they wanted to see the 35-year-old hold another world title now that he is back.

Comms @UnitTenTen @WWE needa put the WWE championship back on him at some point @WWE needa put the WWE championship back on him at some point

Rmslimgym @RiverSimpson7 @WWE Is it me or is this foreshadowing something @WWE Is it me or is this foreshadowing something

Cody Fuqua @cody_fuqua_30 @WWE I'd love for him to win the belts off Roman and bring that story full circle. @WWE I'd love for him to win the belts off Roman and bring that story full circle.

Reigns' next title defense is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel 2022. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in a highly-anticipated match.

This will be Paul's third-ever match in WWE after making his debut earlier this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Vince Russo recently questioned Bray Wyatt's gimmick change after WWE return

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE during the closing stages of the Extreme Rules premium live event. It seems that Wyatt is likely to move forward with some version of his old gimmick instead of using The Fiend character regularly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Wyatt's gimmick change and brought up the angle of him being set on fire by Randy Orton.

Russo said:

"Wait a minute bro, the last time we saw him, it was The Fiend and it was the Firefly Funhouse. That Bray Wyatt with the light gimmick, we hadn't seen him since I think he got killed in a fire with Randy Orton or something. So, wait a minute how are we back to that guy?"

Wyatt will appear on this week's SmackDown, but it remains to be seen who his first feud is going to be against.

