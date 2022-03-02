“Can you imagine what hell would break loose if that happens” - Wrestling journalist on Shane McMahon’s potential move after WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter, one of the panelists for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, recently stated his thoughts on Shane McMahon getting fired from WWE. The veteran wrestling journalist stated that the latter showing up on AEW would be one of the biggest things in pro wrestling.

Shane O'Mac returned to WWE programming at the Royal Rumble this year, taking part in the men's over-the-top elimination bout. However, The Best in the World was silently shown the door from the company after several reports surfaced detailing his unprofessional conduct backstage.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, Apter stated that AEW's rise has made wrestling interesting again:

"With the emergence of AEW being so strong at this point, people are always wondering when a guy has been released from WWE, not just wrestlers, even office people if they are gonna go to AEW,'' Apter said. ''Everybody is looking at AEW as the competition. WWE, of course, says they're not a competition. They are sports entertainment, not pro wrestling, but it's all under the same banner."

Apter also talked about the possibility of Shane McMahon showing up at Tony Khan's promotion:

"But yeah, it's a guessing game. Just recently, as you know, Shane McMahon was taken off the talent roster a few days after the Royal Rumble. So people are now wondering if he's gonna go through that forbidden door and wind up in AEW? Can you imagine what hell will break loose if that happens? It's exciting though,"- continued Apter. [5:27 to 6:35]

Bill Apter enjoys watching both AEW and WWE

Bill Apter also disclosed that he enjoys watching all the promotions and does not have a real pick among them. The NWA Hall of Famer stated that all the promotions have their strengths and weaknesses and he doesn't favor any company over another:

"You know, that's a loaded question,'' said Apter. ''A journalist really should not answer because I'm trying not to be partial to anyone. I watch all the shows and I enjoy them all. You know, everybody says, 'Bill Apter the master of politics, he always knows what to say', but that's the way it is. As a journalist, I can't really favor one company over the other. They all have their good parts and they all have their, well come on, this interview is going much too long parts." [ 4:24 to 5:05]

