Wrestling legend admits he "can't see" 35-year-old SmackDown star losing his title at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine alongside former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long. Predicting the winners of WrestleMania 39, Apter said that he "can't see" a current top star dropping his title.

He was talking about none other than the 35-year-old Intercontinental Champion Gunther – who is on the SmackDown roster. The leader of Imperium is all set to defend the title at his first WrestleMania against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Apter predicted that the match from SmackDown will be the "toughest" and most physical match-up on the WrestleMania card and expects Gunther to retain his title:

"I think that at this point with Drew McIntyre there, I can't see Gunther not winning the match and retaining his title but I think it's going to be a slugfest. Out of both nights at WrestleMania, I think this is going to be the toughest match with these guys smashing and kicking each other. It's going to be a brawl." (4:39-5:05)

Can Gunther be the next big player on SmackDown?

Whatever the outcome, the match is guaranteed to be a banger. Gunther has now gone over 350 days on the main roster without being pinned, and even if he loses the Intercontinental title, he is unlikely to take the pinfall.

Although Drew McIntyre is already highly-established, fans seem to have a hard time believing that he will be the one to win the title or even the right choice. Sheamus is more deserving of it in the eyes of many fans as this is the only accolade he has yet to achieve in his illustrious 14-year career in WWE.

Either way, win or lose, Gunther is fully expected to get a huge push on SmackDown. Many believe that he is the next big heel that WWE should build the company around after Roman Reigns.

