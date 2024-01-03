Wrestling legend argued with Vince McMahon for refusing to approve of a heel turn (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has certainly butted heads with many people over the years, but he once had a "yelling match" against a legend who you may not expect. The legend in question said that the animosity was over McMahon refusing a crucial heel turn.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling legend Vince Russo was joined by host Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE star EC3. They discussed CM Punk's situation in WWE, and Chris Featherstone pointed out that Punk's recent promos were accused of being "sappy." The Doctor then asked Russo whether this grateful-to-WWE attitude was good for him.

Vince Russo said that the attitude works for CM Punk now but thinks that things are going to go back to how they were soon enough:

"I think it's not good for him and I think he knows it's not good for him. There's a certain period where he has to play nice. There's going to come a time when it's something really important and then we're going to get back to right where it was. I guarantee that without a shadow of a doubt. Here's what people don't understand. I can remember specifically man. Highway to Hell SummerSlam."

Referring to SummerSlam 1998, Vince Russo said that he got into a heated argument with Vince McMahon over his refusal to turn either Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Undertaker heel:

"What happened was during the build, Austin and 'Taker became really, really good friends. So they wanted to go into Madison Square Garden at SummerSlam and have a babyface match. They wanted to do it for themselves because they were really tight friends. I can remember being in Vince's car and I was at the back and it was a yelling match. And I was like, 'Bro, it's Madison Square Garden, New York City. They don't want a babyface match, they want to see these two guys kill each other.' But, at that time, Vince thought it was best to do what the talent wanted. And bro, the match sucked. Both of them hated the match, they couldn't understand what went wrong." [From 07:54 to 09:37]

Vince Russo says he had no issues standing up to Vince McMahon

Standing up to Vince McMahon is not the easiest thing to do for most people. Bully Ray once said that he has seen physically imposing men get nervous being outside of Vince McMahon's office.

Speaking to Pounding The Meat’s Vinny Vegas, Vince Russo said he had no qualms standing up to McMahon for what he believed was right:

“I was not the guy who didn’t fight for what I believed in,” Russo added. “I went toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon and if I thought something was right, I stuck to it and I drove it. If he came up with an idea that I didn’t think was a good idea, I’d say it. And you know what, bro, he respected me for that because nobody else was doing that.”

In this instance, it didn't take long for Vince Russo to be proven right.

