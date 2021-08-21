"He's done a good job" - Wrestling legend comments on Batista's success in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Former OVW Manager Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin had a lot of positive things to say about Batista's success as an actor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Preview Show, Bolin had the following to say about his interactions with Batista and his success in Hollywood.

"Me and Leviathan [Batista] didn't click real good when he was down here in OVW. I hear he's actually said Hello to me a few times when people have seen him. Danny Davis wasn't real fond of him when he was here. I won't tell you what Danny said becuase he could go to prison for it. But he's done a good job in the movies. For what they're building for him and what they've used him for, he's done a good job"

Batista is one of the many WWE stars who made the jump over to Hollywood to try their hand at acting. However, he has been a lot more successful than the majority of WWE stars who have tried to make that leap. The former WWE Champion's talent in front of the camera has landed him countless roles in movies, including several Marvel movies portraying Drax the Destroyer.

Apart from being a critically acclaimed actor, Batista is a multi-time World Champion and an OVW alumnus. At the time, Kenny Bolin was building future WWE Stars in the developmental territory.

Batista has had an outstanding WWE career but it seems like he is going to be more successful in Hollywood if he continues on the path he's going down now. The only two other names who have been as successful in acting are The Rock and John Cena, both of whom make appearances in WWE from time to time.

Batista was announced as a Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

WWE announced Batista's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony had to be canceled. It was announced earlier this year that the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together.

Unfortunately, due to prior obligations, Batista was unable to attend this year's Hall of Fame ceremony and asked to be inducted later.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

What do you make of Batista's acting career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Daniel Wood