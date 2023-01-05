Wrestling legend believes 6-time Women's Champion could follow Brock Lesnar's career path after WWE exit

Could Sasha Banks follow a similar career trajectory to that of Brock Lesnar after her WWE exit? Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer seems to think so.

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, walked out of WWE due to creative differences last year in May. On January 4, 2023, she showed up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event and challenged KAIRI to a match next for the IWGP Women's Championship.

Brock Lesnar was brought into WWE as the Next Big Thing and received a monster push. He became the youngest-ever Undisputed Champion when he defeated the Rock for the title. However, he left the company a short while later.

He enjoyed a brilliant spell in Japan, where he became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion before pursuing MMA. Tommy Dreamer, on the recent Busted Open Radio, pointed towards Brock Lesnar's trajectory as one that Sasha Banks could follow after her exit.

"She changed the trajectory of her career, her life. She gets to do whatever the hell she wants to do. If she wants to wrestle, she doesn't want to wrestle. It's very, very cool that she's doing this. If you look at people who have gone this route, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, and they all made themselves bigger stars by going somewhere else and are still in the industry pretty much doing what they want to do when they want to do it, as draws. She is still so young. So it's whether she does this for the next five years. She can literally go back to WWE if she wanted to and be like, hey, I want to do this and this and this. And if not, cool, I'll just keep on doing what I want to do, right?" Tommy Dreamer said. (14:00 - 15:10)

Brock Lesnar has had a successful second spell with WWE

Brock Lesnar returned to professional wrestling in 2012 when he attacked John Cena on RAW after WrestleMania 28. From then on, he went on to wreak havoc as he picked up monumental victories over the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H and most significantly, the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

He headlined multiple WrestleManias during his second stint with the company. The Beast has also won the world title a total of ten times, with most of his title wins coming during his second spell.

It's safe to say that the Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest draws in the business. Sasha Banks is young, and there is a good chance she will have a similar rise to superstardom away from WWE.

