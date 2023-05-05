Wrestling legend Bill Apter doesn't think 32-year-old star will become Champion at Backlash 2023 despite being a fan favorite (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long to discuss the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Apter predicted that popular star Zelina Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent, is unlikely to become Champion at the event.

Just like her fellow-Puerto Rican Damian Priest, Zelina is involved in a huge match on the card, where she will be challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in her country of origin.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said he loves Zelina Vega but that she has a tough challenge ahead of her:

“I love Zelina Vega, and I believe she’ll pull this around, but I tell you man, she’s in there with a tough girl.” (3:52 – 4:01)

Bill Apter acknowledged Zelina's fan-favorite status but can't see her beating The Nightmare:

"Zelina is going to be the fan favorite with the live crowd there in Puerto Rico. However, Rhea Ripley will stop at nothing to keep her championship and I believe she will overpower Zelina.” (4:17 – 4:36)

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks that another faction will suffer at Backlash 2023

Latino World Order/Legado Del Fantasma isn't the only faction that will strive for glory at Backlash 2023.

The Bloodline will also be in action at the Premium Live Event, where The Usos and Solo Sikoa will team up to face Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

In the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter predicted that The Bloodline will lose their six-man tag team match in Puerto Rico.

“I think there’s going to be some sort of dissension taking place between in the Bloodline between the Usos. Because they kept saying, ‘What happens if they lose? We’re not going to lose? But what happens if we lose?’ So there’s something more to this than what we know. I pick the Bloodline to lose that night.” (12:38 – 13:00)

During the recent WWE Draft, The Bloodline was drafted to SmackDown, and the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle was drafted to the RAW brand. With both teams on the opposite brand, this could be their last encounter in a while.

Do you agree with Apter? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes