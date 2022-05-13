"There's no doubt in my mind"- Wrestling Legend on Cody Rhodes becoming a World Champion in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' recent victory over Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare defeated The Visionary for the second consecutive time at WrestleMania Backlash. The two former Intercontinental Champions also locked horns at WrestleMania 38, where Cody prevailed after making his triumphant return to WWE.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, JBL reflected on the match between the two RAW stars at WrestleMania Backlash. Layfield stated that Cody going 2-0 over the Visionary was a huge statement. He also believes that The American Nightmare winning the top prize in the company is inevitable:

"I think you know how great Seth Rollins is right now, and I think we know how great Cody Rhodes can be. Cody is on that road and getting this win over Seth Rollins was huge, it was a huge statement. Cody [Rhodes] is a future world champion. Put it down, you can etch it in stone. There's not a doubt in my mind about what Cody Rhodes wants coming to WWE and what he is going to get." (from 31:07 t0 31:28)

The feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is far from over

The American Nightmare stated after his match at WrestleMania Backlash that his rivalry with Seth Rollins is over and he wants to pursue his championship goal. However, Seth Rollins had different plans as he attacked Cody during his match against Theory.

This week on RAW, Cody locked horns with Theory for the United States Championship in what was the former's first title match since his return. The match, however, ended via disqualification after Seth brutally assaulted the Prince of Pro Wrestling.

The climax to this feud may come inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming namesake premium live event. Seth Rollins showed his vicious side on the red brand this week, and fans can expect him to dial it up even more heading into June.

Meanwhile, Cody will be looking to end the feud on a high and pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion.

