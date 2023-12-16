Wrestling legend comments on John Cena heel turn; discusses crossing paths with LA Knight 

A wrestling legend recently spoke about LA Knight's WrestleMania feud and the possibility of John Cena being involved.

The veteran in question is Konnan. Earlier this year, WWE teased a feud between Knight and Logan Paul. Now that The Maverick is the United States Champion, many fans are clamoring for a match between the two stars at WrestleMania 40 with the fate of the US title hanging in the balance.

On a recent clip from Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran mentioned that there was no way a heel Cena would get involved in an LA Knight feud. He mentioned that WWE never turned John even when the crowds were against him. Konnan felt that at this point in his career, fans regarded The Cenation leader as the Greatest of All Time and there was no chance of him turning heel.

"Bro, if they didn't turn Cena when thousands of people were booing him, now that they're calling him the GOAT and people are cheering him, they're not gonna turn him heel." [From 00:58 to 01:08]

LA Knight was on SmackDown this week

The Megastar made his presence felt once again on SmackDown this week. Last week, LA Knight joined forces with Randy Orton in their common goal of taking down The Bloodline.

This week, he met Orton backstage and made it clear that he wanted retribution from The Bloodline as well. Knight rushed out when the faction tried to gang up on The Viper during his match with Jimmy Uso.

AJ Styles also returned to even the odds and the three men successfully managed to drive off The Bloodline from the ring. However, Styles surprisingly turned on Knight and attacked him. This shocked Orton, as he was left speechless as the show went off the air.

