Wrestling legend confirms retirement last week; left boots in the ring

After he left his boots in the ring last week, fans speculated that wrestling legend Doug Williams was done in the ring, and now the star has confirmed the same.

Williams is a very familiar name to most in the industry, as there's very little that he has not done. He had memorable runs on both Ring of Honor and IMPACT.

He was the ROH Pure Champion and the X-Division Champion. He was also a part of the British Invasion with Nick Aldis and Rob Terry. He even won tag team titles in NJPW and IMPACT. It's safe to say his resume speaks for itself. He is a Hall of Famer in German-based Westside Xtreme Wrestling in 2018.

The star had originally retired in 2018 but returned to compete again in 2021.

After almost 30 years, the British legend finally hung up his boots. On June 17, Saturday, he tweeted a picture of his shoes.

It was soon reported in WON that he had finally retired. Williams tweeted a screenshot from the report, confirming it.

Sportskeeda congratulates Doug Williams on his retirement and best of luck in his life outside the ring.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes