Wrestling legend details why CM Punk has the highest-rated segments on WWE TV

CM Punk has been one of the biggest stars for WWE since his return at Survivor Series last year. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about why Punk's segments on TV were going through the roof in ratings.

The Straight Edge Superstar rolled into RAW last week, looking for a confrontation with his adversary Drew McIntyre, who had left the arena earlier. He cut a passionate promo in the ring calling out The Scottish Warrior. When Drew didn't turn up, Punk claimed he would break his face the next time they met.

On a recent episode of Keepin' IT 100, Konnan spoke about the Chicago star's promos on TV. He mentioned that Punk drew the highest ratings on the show because people often tuned in to see what he had to say.

This made sense because Punk was great on the mic, and his fans wanted to see him address his current rivalry with McIntyre.

"People know he may say something controversial and he's always good on the mic. And it's CM Punk, he's got his followers." [From 7:42 - 7:48]

Drew McIntyre has some words for CM Punk

After missing CM Punk last week, Drew McIntyre walked out to RAW this week to share his response with the WWE Universe.

He called out the fans for supporting Punk and claimed he would betray them again like he did in the past. He admonished the WWE Universe calling them stupid if they supported The Best in the World.

McIntyre felt that Punk was the one who was running and claimed that he would torture the 45-year-old star when they meet the next time in the ring.

This rivalry between Punk and Drew is heating up, and it will be interesting to see when the two stars collide in the ring.

