Wrestling legend details why he "hates" WWE stars that follow The Rock's segments on TV (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell feels it is a difficult task for the current crop of WWE Superstars to follow The Rock on TV every week.

The Brahma Bull kicked off SmackDown this week in Memphis, TN. After an entertaining Rock Concert for the fans where he torched Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the 51-year-old star cut a promo claiming that he would beat up the American Nightmare with his belt at WrestleMania and then hand over the bloody belt to the latter's mom.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell stated that there was nothing on the show to hook fans after Rocky's performance. He felt there was a clear difference between The Hollywood star and other wrestlers on the show. The wrestling veteran mentioned that it exposed how boring today's generation of superstars are compared to legends like The Rock.

"Guess what? I had a hard time getting back into it (the show) too. Like I said, after The Rock did his spiel, you could have said, click, click, it's over. And it was. It's a maintenance show and I understand. I'm beginning to hate some of those people that follow The Rock. They showed how boring they are." [18:15 onwards]

With the promo this week on SmackDown, The Great One has raised the stakes for the crucial tag team match at WrestleMania. He also made it clear that he would do everything in his power to ensure that Seth Rollins does not retain his title and Cody walks out of Mania a bloody mess.

