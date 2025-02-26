Wrestling legend details why WWE didn't save Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for WrestleMania 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn going at it in an Unsanctioned Match. The two stars will collide at the Elimination Chamber this weekend.

KO was furious with his former best friend Sami when the latter didn't help him win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. He brutally attacked Zayn after his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against CM Punk, setting the stage for a huge encounter between the former friends-turned-rivals.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran noted that WWE was proceeding with the encounter at Elimination Chamber rather than pushing it to WrestleMania. He commented that the premium live event being in Toronto, Canada, made it an emotional setting for the two stars and it was the best place to have the match. Jim felt the two stars would put on a classic, aided by WWE's storytelling and production.

"Yes, I heard that they had officially booked that. So, they're not saving it for WrestleMania for Sami and Kevin. They're doing it in Toronto, which is probably as close as you can ask for to their hometown for a situation like this. You know they're gonna pull out all the stops. With the WWE's governance or producing, and keeping an eye on them where they don't impale each other with Godd**n medieval lances, they can both work, they're motivated and they're best friends. So, I bet you, unless it gets really furniture-heavy, that'll be a really good match." [From 0:53 - 1:42]

Kevin Owens is out to punish Sami Zayn

After unprecedented brutality from Kevin Owens, Zayn demanded RAW General Manager Adam Pearce approve a match between him and Owens at the Elimination Chamber. However, the match was declared unsanctioned, meaning the two stars could maul and destroy each other and the Stamford-based promotion will not be held responsible.

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens visited Sami's home, unseen, and cut a spine-chilling promo. He pointed out that Zayn didn't care about what happened to his own family. KO called Sami Zayn selfish, claiming it was all Sami's fault and now he would punish the star during their match at Elimination Chamber.

It will be interesting, though maybe hard to watch, to see the kind of brutality the two stars inflict on each other during their Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

