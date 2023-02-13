Wrestling legend discloses what could happen to WWE after Vince McMahon passes away (Exclusive)

A question that comes to every wrestling fan's mind is what will happen after Vince McMahon passes away? He is currently 77 years old, and turning 78 in 2023. Comparing McMahon to Walt Disney, Vince Russo revealed what he thinks might happen to WWE after the inevitable day comes.

At 77 years old, Vince McMahon is seemingly showing no sign of slowing down. While he was supposed to retire last year, he conducted what was described as a "hostile takeover" of the company, where he is still a majority shareholder. He reinstalled some old names back on the board of directors and became the Executive Chairman of WWE again. So far, he has made no creative interference, although he has been rumored to be making suggestions.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling legend Vince Russo compared Vince McMahon to Walt Disney, stating that while nobody had his passion, Disney as a company grew bigger and better without him:

"Bro, when Walt Disney died, nobody had Walt Disney's passion. That's what we're talking about. Nobody is going to have the passion of a Vince McMahon, nobody had the passion of a Walt Disney. Disney went on and became bigger and better without the founder of Disney there. So I don't necessarily think they need to have the passion and love of professional wrestling. I think they need to understand the business. But come on bro, nobody is going to match Vince's love and passion. And did Disney die when he [Walt] died? Absolutely not. It became bigger than it was and there's a possibility of it [WWE] becoming bigger than it is." [2:55 -3:45]

Will Vince McMahon still be in charge after a WWE sale?

It will be interesting to see how things play out with Vince McMahon once the sale of WWE is completed. There was public outcry after it was reported that the company being sold to Saudi Arabia was a done deal.

However, it turned out to be a false report, and reportedly more of a PR move meant to test the waters. It was reported that McMahon wants to be in charge even after a sale, which is one of the reasons why it's happening - apart from the billions that he could personally pocket with the sale.

However, there is no guarantee that he will get all the terms he wants, and many will hope that the company that buys WWE will do so and ensure that McMahon isn't the head of the ship.

