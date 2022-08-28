Wrestling legend discloses the mood of the WWE locker room following Triple H's take over (Exclusive)

Triple H's WWE takeover has seen a big change in the mood of fans and talent alike in the past month. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell revealed what the backstage spirit is in the locker room after The Game came to power.

The new regime of WWE has generally been met with a positive response. While there was skepticism about Nick Khan being at the helm as the Co-CEO of WWE, he seems to take care of the business aspect - something he is a specialist at. Triple H, meanwhile, has been handed the keys to WWE creative on the main roster.

On Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell emphasized that great ideas come from talent, not writers. He explained the shows feel far more relaxed than before:

"Most of those great ideas backstage, they didn't come from the writer. They came from the talent. That's the way it used to be. People actually feel that the show is more relaxed. Even the announcers are saying things you've never heard. They're saying 'wrestler,' 'belt,' and things you couldn't say." (4:22-4:55)

He said that the whole atmosphere and mood of the WWE locker room is "more relaxed and laidback" with Triple H in charge:

"I think if you talk over the fans, I think that p***es them off too. They're going to put up with it because they have no choice. But I never understood that - why they try to talk above their pay level. But, I guess hospitals was sounding too dangerous. I don't know what it was. I think the whole atmosphere and mood of the WWE dressing room is more relaxed and laidback," added Mantell. (5:12-5:51)

Will Triple H's takeover and morale boost lead WWE into a new golden era?

So far, we have had the best month of WWE programming on both RAW and SmackDown. This has led many to believe that the company is entering a golden era - something that hasn't happened in a long time.

There have been incredible years, such as 2016 in the PG Era, but there hasn't been a string of consistently great shows to call it a golden era. We are certainly looking forward to seeing how WWE programming turns out under Triple H's creative lead.

