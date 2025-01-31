  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Wrestling legend discusses the Alexa Bliss situation ahead of WWE Royal Rumble: "I have a feeling they will work something out" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend discusses the Alexa Bliss situation ahead of WWE Royal Rumble: "I have a feeling they will work something out" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 31, 2025 16:15 GMT
Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women
Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion [Image: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about a possible return for Alexa Bliss. The star has been away from WWE TV for two years.

Bliss last competed in WWE back at the Royal Rumble 2023 where she lost to Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship. The 33-year-old star was slated for a comeback earlier this year and would have been paired with the Wyatt Sicks. However, the two parties could not agree to a contract, delaying her return.

This week on Smack Talk, Bill Apter broke down the situation. The Hall of Fame journalist likened the scenario to that of a top athlete working out their contract with a company. He expressed confidence that WWE and Alexa Bliss will soon find mutually agreeable terms facilitating her return to the WWE:

also-read-trending Trending
"Well, my reaction what else can it be? Just like a major baseball player or football player who can't come to terms with the company. But I have a feeling they will work something out. " [From 2:30 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

youtube-cover

Alexa Bliss was a major star in the Women's Division before taking time off from the WWE. She is a five-time Women's Champion and a top name for the company.

If the star does return at the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see how she fits in the current landscape of WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी