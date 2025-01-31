Wrestling legend discusses the Alexa Bliss situation ahead of WWE Royal Rumble: "I have a feeling they will work something out" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about a possible return for Alexa Bliss. The star has been away from WWE TV for two years.

Bliss last competed in WWE back at the Royal Rumble 2023 where she lost to Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship. The 33-year-old star was slated for a comeback earlier this year and would have been paired with the Wyatt Sicks. However, the two parties could not agree to a contract, delaying her return.

This week on Smack Talk, Bill Apter broke down the situation. The Hall of Fame journalist likened the scenario to that of a top athlete working out their contract with a company. He expressed confidence that WWE and Alexa Bliss will soon find mutually agreeable terms facilitating her return to the WWE:

"Well, my reaction what else can it be? Just like a major baseball player or football player who can't come to terms with the company. But I have a feeling they will work something out. " [From 2:30 onwards]

Alexa Bliss was a major star in the Women's Division before taking time off from the WWE. She is a five-time Women's Champion and a top name for the company.

If the star does return at the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see how she fits in the current landscape of WWE.

