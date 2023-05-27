Wrestling legend discusses the problem with Austin Theory; details why fans won't "remember" his matches (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Austin Theory's match against Sheamus on SmackDown this week.

The United States Champion locked horns with the Celtic Warrior with the title on the line. Both stars got in some offense in the early stages of the match. However, Sheamus used his experience to hit the Beats of the Bodhran on his opponent. Just as he was lining up to hit the Brogue Kick, Pretty Deadly attacked Ridge Holland and Butch on the outside. Theory used this distraction to roll up the veteran for the win.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that most of Austin Theory's matches were ordinary and uneventful, like several other stars on the blue brand. He claimed that the fans might even forget that the US Champ had a match after the show went off-air.

"I think Theory, Theory is running the route of a lot of guys on SmackDown. They actually put him on too much. Theory won but I think fans now after it's gone off the air, they don't even remember the Theory match." [From 9:25 - 9:50]

Dutch did not like the finish to Austin Theory's match

During the same conversation, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he did not like how the encounter ended.

He felt that the team of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince still had much to do before they got over with the fans.

"It was okay. Dumb finish. I mean, you got the guys, Pretty Deadly out there, but they're gonna need more than that to get over, my jury is still out on Pretty Deadly. They're not big overpowering guys. They're more irritating than they are anything else." [From 9:00 - 9:22]

With the interference this week, Pretty Deadly seems to have started a rivalry with the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the Sheamus-led faction responds to this attack.

What did you think of Austin Theory's match this week on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

