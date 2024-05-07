Wrestling legend discusses unceremonious exit from WWE; Vince McMahon "didn't give a cr*p" about him (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and why he left the company.

Russo was writing shows for WWE at the height of the Attitude Era. However, he later split with the company and moved to WCW. During his long career as a wrestling writer, Russo also worked backstage for other wrestling promotions such as TNA Wrestling.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he parted ways with the company when the schedule got too heavy for him and interfered with his family time. He felt Mr. McMahon didn't care about his family and that was enough for him to leave. However, as a fan and employee of WWE, Russo claimed that McMahon made the company into a global phenomenon.

"I worked for Vince McMahon, okay? And I had my differences with Vince McMahon. I had my ups and downs with (Vince) McMahon. I wound up leaving the company because I found out first hand, once (Vince) McMahon made it clear to me he didn't give a cr*p about me, my kids, my wife, my family, I was done. Because family comes first for me. However, I will never forget, not only as an employee and working for the man, but I'm talking as a fan. The WWF/WWE is Vince McMahon. This guy built this company." [4:10 onwards]

In recent years, Mr. McMahon has been mired in controversy leading him to step back from his roles within the company. This got worse when the Janel Grant lawsuit surfaced, alleging the former CEO of sexual misconduct and harassment.

McMahon's actions may have isolated him from the world of wrestling but his legacy is still unquestionable.

