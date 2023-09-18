Wrestling legend Emile Dupree, former WWE star's father, passes away

Emile Dupree, the father of former WWE star Rene Dupree has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

The news about the wrestling legend's demise was shared by James Here, the co-host of the Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree podcast. Here shared Dupree's impressive career achievements in his post.

"Emile began wrestling back in the 1950s & wrestled many fellow wrestling legends such as Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalski, Arnold Skaaland, Pat Patterson, 'Classy' Freddy Blassie,Rocky Johnson, Leo Burke, The Cuban Assassin & Many others, as well as running his own territory "Grand Prix Wrestling" which saw the likes of Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Harley Race, Edge & Christian wrestle there," Here shared.

Emile started wrestling in the mid 1950s, and his in-ring career spanned over three decades, till he eventually hung up his boots in 1988. The Canadian Icon was known for estabishing his wrestling promotion, 'Grand Prix Wrestling' in the late 1970s, which allowed young upcoming talent in Canada to showcase their talents.

The promotion was later revived by him, along with his son Rene, in 2013.

Ron Hutchison, former trainer of WWE star Edge pays tribute to Emile Dupree

The legendary wrestler and trainer Ron Hutchison recently shared his condolences. Hutchinson played a crucial part in Dupree's wrestling promotion 'Grand Prix Wrestling'.

He said that Dupree was the person who gave him an opportunity in professional wrestling. He thanked Emile Dupree for his contributions to the territory and paid his respects to the latter's close friends and family.

"I spent six summers touring for Emile Dupre, working 7 nights a week for months on end, working with some of the best names in the business. It was a learning experience like no other, and one I've, publicly, been thankful to Emile for since the very beginning," Hutchison shared.

Check Hutchison's tribute below:

Hutchison has trained popular WWE names including the likes of Edge, Christian and Trish Stratus.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Emile Dupree's family and friends.

