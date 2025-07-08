Wrestling legend expects 28-year-old star to become Champion in a huge title change at WWE Evolution 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution 2025 is expected to be headlined by one of the two Women's Championship matches, although it isn't yet confirmed which one will end the show. Either way, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell expects a 28-year-old star to be crowned Champion at the event.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, Dutch Mantell, and host Mac Davis spoke a bit about the Women's World Championship match at WWE Evolution 2025.

Like many, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell expects Rhea Ripley to be crowned the new Women's World Champion, thus ending her curse against Iyo Sky:

"Rhea Ripley, I think, will take that. She's a big girl, she's like 6 feet tall, right? I think she's very good, people like her, and she and [Iyo Sky] will tear the house down" (0:45-1:13)

It should be noted that Ripley is billed at 5'7. However, it's still a considerable height difference compared to Iyo Sky, who is 5'1.

You can watch the full video below:

An interesting stat about the Women's World Championship emerged ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

It's quite surprising to think that WWE Evolution 2025 will mark only Iyo Sky's second defense of the Women's World Title. Her first and only defense happened at WrestleMania 41, but there's another stat that emerged that might shock you.

An Instagram page called "The Vision of Chance" posted a surprising stat, revealing that the Women's World Championship has only been defended eight times in the past year. Only one match hasn't involved Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan defended her title against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, Bad Blood, and on the RAW on Netflix premiere, while having one title defense against Iyo Sky in the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, defended the Women's World Title against Nia Jax at SNME before losing it to Iyo Sky. The title changed hands in a rematch on RAW with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee, before The EST of WWE got involved in the title picture at WrestleMania 41.

It should be noted that Liv Morgan had several title defenses in live events against opponents like Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, and Iyo Sky. Neither Ripley nor Sky had any title defenses at live events.

