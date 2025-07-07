Harrowing statistic revealed ahead of WWE Evolution

A harrowing statistic has been revealed ahead of WWE Evolution 2025. The PLE will air live this Sunday night from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution this weekend. It will be the first time the title has been defended since The Genius of the Sky defeated Ripley and Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

As pointed out by "The Vision of Chance" on Instagram, the Women's World Championship has only been defended eight times in the past year.

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair has not been able to compete since the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 due to a hand injury, and a recent report suggested that The EST would be ready to return to the ring ahead of SummerSlam 2025 next month.

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on the Women's World Championship match at WWE Evolution

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on the upcoming Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Evolution.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he didn't care who walked out of the PLE as champion. The veteran claimed there was no heat for the match and that he had already seen the two stars compete against each other.

"Okay, so this match is at Evolution, and I mean, I swear, out of all seriousness, why do I care who wins this match? I couldn't care less. Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said. [From 16:44 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can win the Women's World Championship once again at WWE Evolution 2025 this weekend.

