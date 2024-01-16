Wrestling legend expects Triple H's biggest signing to debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Triple H made many big signings since taking over as Head of WWE Creative in the summer of 2022 - most of whom were returning stars. Arguably his biggest signing yet, however, has yet to make a debut - and wrestling legend Bill Apter expects that to happen at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked legend Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer for their thoughts on the Women's Royal Rumble match. Apter personally named Nia Jax as his favorite to win the Rumble, while Teddy Long joked about how he expected his "girlfriend" Nia Jax to come home with the big prize.

As for Triple H's biggest signing Jade Cargill, Bill Apter stated that he expects her to make her debut in the 2024 Royal Rumble match:

"I believe we'll see her at the Royal Rumble. I don't know if she'll be in the match or standing there watching until the end. But I think we'll see her during that show." (3:44-3:58)

Teddy Long thinks that if not the Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill would most definitely debut at WrestleMania. He appreciated WWE's approach of keeping things low-key with Cargill:

"I think if she doesn't show up for the Rumble she'll certainly show up for WrestleMania. I think it's clear what they're doing. Don't keep talking about her, let the name die down." (3:59-4:12)

What were Triple H's last comments on Jade Cargill?

The Game was spotted shaking hands with Jade Cargill at Fastlane 2023 - not long after she put the pen to paper and signed with WWE. A month-and-a-half after that, Triple H was asked about when they planned to give Cargill her debut.

At the Survivor Series Press Conference, The Game revealed that he wants to ensure Jade Cargill is 100% ready to make a massive impact upon arrival:

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

