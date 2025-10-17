Wrestling legend exposes Ronda Rousey's problems working with other WWE stars: "She's thinking about this as a shoot" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Ronda Rousey's animosity with the WWE. The star has spoken out about the company on several occasions.

Ad

Ronda Rousey has blasted WWE on several occasions. During a recent interview, the star spoke about how she had to work with the likes of Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, despite knowing that she could destroy them in real life. The former UFC sensation claimed the creative even wanted her to tap out to Becky's Disarm-Her, but she quickly shot down the idea.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained that Ronda Rousey viewed the WWE as a platform to reshape her career. Russo pointed out that Ronda looked at wrestling for a shoot fighting angle and felt she could easily take down Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and other girls on the roster. The veteran writer noted that other UFC stars like Ken Shamrock had a very easy transition into pro wrestling, but this was not the case with Rousey.

Ad

Trending

"She was really expecting to build her career on a different platform. When they're booking her, and she's looking at an Alexa Bliss, she's thinking about this as a shoot. She's looking at Becky and she's thinking, she knows she can destroy these girls. So it was very, very hard for her to make that transition. Some people have done it seamlessly like Shamrock. But I think it was very, very, very difficult for her to make that transition, man."

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Ronda Rousey had a glorious debut at Wrestlemania, teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, she gradually became disillusioned with the business and soon took time off. Her second stint was eventful as well where she returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences