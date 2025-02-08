Wrestling legend exposes shocking stalker crisis after Asuka reports harassment and dangerous advances (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the problems WWE stars face with stalkers. His comments came in light of Asuka's recent alleged issues with stalkers.

WWE star Asuka reported last week that she was at the receiving end of unwanted romantic advances and inappropriate fan behavior. The star revealed that she was traumatized and contacted the police about the situation. She also shared the issue with WWE and TKO Group, and they were taking action on the matter.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter took stock of the situation and noted that female stars have always had problems with stalkers in the wrestling business. He also mentioned that men weren't exempt from this issue either. The veteran journalist felt the stalkers created safety concerns for the performers.

"You know the female wrestlers definitely have this. The men too, groupies." [From 4:10 onwards]

Asuka is not the first WWE star to face troubling stalkers. A few years ago, Sonya Deville had also reported a stalker harassing her.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action in WWE since Backlash 2024. She has made it clear that any romantic advances towards her were pointless and she was not interested.

