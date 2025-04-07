Wrestling legend to finally retire after 40-year career during WrestleMania weekend

A wrestling legend will be putting his storied career to a close after a whopping 40 years this WrestleMania weekend. While it's not a part of the 'Mania festivities, it is now a major match that is confirmed.

At a GCW show this past January, 35-year-old star Joey Janela was confronted by ECW and wrestling legend Sabu, who declared that he wanted to end his career against him at the Spring Break event in April.

Per PWInsider, it is now official. At GCW's Philadelphia show, it was announced that at the Spring Break event in Las Vegas on April 18, Sabu will end his legendary 40-year career against Joey Janela. But that's not all! The stipulation is a "no ropes barbed wire" match, which means that Sabu will be ending his career with a bang. WrestleMania weekend seems like the perfect time to end his run.

Sabu had only one WrestleMania match ever

Sabu only ever competed at WrestleMania once, and it was all the way back in 2007 as a part of the WWE ECW brand. In that match, he teamed up with ECW originals Rob Van Dam, Sandman, and Tommy Dreamer to defeat "The New Breed," Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Matt Striker, and Kevin Thorn.

If you haven't heard of some of these names, it's because they never made it too big in wrestling. Striker did enjoy some success outside of his in-ring role, particularly on commentary. He is now a commentator for MLW, the promotion that Jacob Fatu was in before arriving in WWE.

Sabu was victorious in that effort, giving him a perfect 1-0 undefeated record at WrestleMania. While his career in WWE didn't take off, the fact that he's still going and will go until April 18 is a testament to his incredible longevity in the game.

Sabu is truly one of a kind, and the fact that he has gone 40 years in the business, of which only one full year was in WWE, says something.

