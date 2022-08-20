Wrestling legend gives his honest opinion of Ric Flair's last match [Exclusive]

Ric Flair wrestled his last match last month, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair won the match for his team after pinning Double J while he was trapped in the iconic Figure-4-Leglock.

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter caught up with wrestling legend Nikita Koloff recently and, during the interview, asked the former NWA and WCW star about his thoughts on Ric Flair's last match and the 16-time world champion finally hanging up his boots:

"I was not there. I had some other obligations so was not there, did some interviews leading up to it and I certainly wanted to honour Ric for his legendary career in professional wrestling and from what I understand, went out in style. Kudos to Ric and look forward to seeing what life holds for him next, now that he's officially retired, I hope, retired." [From 3:03 to 3:30]

Bill Apter pointed out that the legendary Lou Thesz had retired eight times. Koloff replied:

"I think I'm in a rare air, by all accounts, one of the few guys who retired and stayed retired. You can maybe count them on one hand." [From 3:36 to 3:44]

Did Ric Flair's recent match hurt his legacy?

WWE veteran and wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted.

During the interview, he was asked about Ric Flair's last match and whether he felt that the match had hurt the Nature Boy's legacy inside the squared circle.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! https://t.co/VvBn6zCjUG

Prichard replied that he could see why some people would feel that way. He added:

"I'm sure a lot of people feel that way about Ric Flair. I'm sure that people feel a lot that way about a lot of guys who stayed for too long. Lou Thesz wrestled into his late 70s. Kevin Sullivan used to say I want to be wrestling when I'm 65, like The Sheik, and I thought, 'No, no.'" [From 16:32 - 16:53]

Filmed at The Gathering Wrestling convention. Thanks to www.tmartpromotions.com for making this interview possible. Special thanks to Rusty Miller for all of his help.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

