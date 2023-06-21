Wrestling legend gives possible reason why Triple H introduced new WWE title designs (Exclusive)

Triple H recently revamped WWE's world titles for both the men's and women's divisions. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the Chief Content Officer likely redesigned the championships for marketing reasons.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are the current male world champions. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Asuka hold the Women's World Championship and WWE Women's Championship, respectively.

Long gave his thoughts on the new titles during the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis:

"It's different. You have to change once in a while so that belts and stuff, they don't get stale. You gotta remember this, once you make something new and it looks good, that's more money." [7:17 – 7:30]

In the video above, the panel also offered their views on Lacey Evans' possible storyline direction after her recent repackaging.

Bill Apter's opinion on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' WWE titles

Although Roman Reigns recently received a new title, Paul Heyman continues to appear on television holding The Tribal Chief's two former championship designs.

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter is unsure about the future of Reigns' old title belts. He does, however, believe the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's act is one of the best things going in the wrestling world right now:

"The new belt looks great. I don't know what they're gonna do with the other two belts, but the whole presentation of take your time and make an angle really take time and spread out to where they've gotten to with The Bloodline split and everything right now is so compelling. Their ratings for SmackDown went through the roof because of what they're doing." [7:36 – 8:01]

On July 1, Reigns will join forces with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank.

What do you make of the new world titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

