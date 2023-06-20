33-year-old should join forces with Lita or Trish Stratus in WWE, wrestling legends suggest (Exclusive)

Bill Apter and Teddy Long recently gave their thoughts on how WWE's decision-makers could book Lacey Evans in a new alliance with Lita or Trish Stratus.

Evans caused controversy earlier this month when she appeared on SmackDown wearing similar gear to WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. The former Marine's attire change prompted Slaughter's daughter to question "who the f**k" the SmackDown star thinks she is.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, former WWE authority figure Teddy Long said Evans should join forces with Lita:

"If it was me, I'd maybe have her somewhere sitting in the locker room by herself a little bit down on her luck, like, 'I can't get a break no matter what I do,' and somebody comes in and steps in and takes her under her wing, and I think that person should be Lita." [8:22 – 8:38]

Legendary journalist Bill Apter agreed that Evans could benefit from some assistance, but he believes Sgt. Slaughter should be the one to lend a helping hand:

"I love that idea, but I think it should be Sgt. Slaughter coming in and saying, 'What are you? A maggot? Get up!'" [8:40 – 8:47]

Alternatively, Apter thinks Evans would also be a good fit in Stratus and Zoey Stark's new team on RAW:

"Actually, Trish is a heel now and she's got Zoey Stark with her, so that might be a good way to bring Lacey Evans into that little group." [9:18 – 9:29]

Watch the video above to hear Long explain why Evans should have broken character when she responded to Sgt. Slaughter's daughter on Twitter.

Teddy Long on Lacey Evans possibly aligning with Trish Stratus on WWE RAW

Although Lacey Evans is a SmackDown Superstar, WWE has been known to switch talents between brands with little-to-no storyline explanation.

If Evans is allowed to move to RAW, Teddy Long thinks her addition to Trish Stratus' group could also bring Lita back to television:

"You got a story right there because now Trish maybe steps in and says, 'I didn't get to you in time. You really need to be with me.' And now Trish gets in Lita's face, 'Hey, you need to keep your nose out other people's business. You don't even wrestle anymore.'" [9:30 – 9:44]

Evans' most recent WWE match saw her lose a Money in the Bank qualifier to Zelina Vega on the June 2 episode of SmackDown.

What do you think Lacey Evans should do next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes