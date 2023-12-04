Wrestling legend is going to become WWE champion again after return, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently made a prediction for a returning WWE legend, claiming that another title run was in the cards for him.

The WWE Superstar in question is Randy Orton, who recently made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames. The main event of the premium live event saw him allying with Cody Rhodes and others to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The match proved beyond a doubt that Orton had no ring rust, with him being as spry as ever.

Speaking about the future plans for The Viper on an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"Damian Priest and he have major issues against each other. I don't know, they could ... Damian Priest cashes in that Money in the Bank briefcase on one of the champions, and beats him. Randy Orton beats him and Randy Orton becomes champion again. So, maybe. Right now, he is over so huge, and I don't think it's going to dissipate at all." [6:02 onwards]

Teddy Long also commented on Randy Orton's segment with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Orton's first appearance on RAW after the PLE saw him waging a war of words with Rhea Ripley. While a few expected him to close out the segment with a surprise RKO to The Eradicator, it did not happen.

Speaking about the potential spot, Teddy Long talked about how it was perfectly okay for a male wrestler to attack a female superstar under the right conditions.

"Why? Why wouldn't they do it? Well, some people claim that it looks maybe like he shouldn't be hitting a woman, but you can't get away with that, because what about the intergender matches? When there is a guy and a girl wrestling each other? So I don't understand what the problem is. And then you gotta know this, if he hit the RKO, you know what it means, it's entertainment." [4:11 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what Randy Orton plans to do next in WWE.

