"He can't beat anybody with it" - Wrestling legend jokingly takes a shot at iconic Brock Lesnar move (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently interviewed wrestling legends Magnum TA and Nikita Koloff at The Gathering Wrestling Convention.

Apart from discussing Ric Flair's last match, Magnum TA also had an interesting story about how he asked Brock Lesnar if he could help The Beast Incarnate out with one of his moves.

During the interview, Bill Apter pointed out that Magnum TA was the only person to successfully hit Kamala with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Magnum TA joked and added that he had offered to help Brock Lesnar with his belly-to-belly suplex since The Beast Incarnate never managed to beat any of his opponents with it:

"Magnum TA: I asked Brock [Lesnar] if I could help him out with that because he has a horrible time with it, he can't beat anybody with it."

"Nikita Koloff: We could give him a few tips." [2:23 to 2:40]

Brock Lesnar once got into a real fight with Kurt Angle

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, wrestling legend Gerald Brisco shared a backstage story about Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle getting into a real amateur wrestling match.

Brisco added that Vince McMahon wasn't happy with two of his top stars getting into a 'shoot fight'.

Gerald Brisco also revealed who won the amateur wrestling match between Lesnar and Kurt Angle:

"Kurt goes to lock after him and like lightning Kurt is down on that low single leg. Brock is stunned and he stumbles back into the ropes. Saved him from a takedown right because he grabbed the ropes. Kurt's got to break. So he breaks and no sooner than they're back in the corner, Kurt double legs him so quick and so fast, that Brock didn't have time to take a breath. Brock is down. BAM. Okay, takedown." [From 3.27-3.56]

Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam, where he faced Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. After a brutal match, Reigns ended up picking up the win after interference from The Usos.

