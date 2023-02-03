Wrestling legend Lanny Poffo passes away at 68

Wrestling legend Lanny Mark Poffo has passed away at 68 years of age. He was better known by his ring names "Leaping," Lanny Poffo, and The Genius. For those unaware, he was the younger brother of the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Before making his debut in WWE (then WWF) in 1985, Lanny wrestled for several other promotions, including NWA, International Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and more.

On February 2, 2023, Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan took to Twitter and stated that he was asked to announce the death of Poffo.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny," tweeted Hacksaw.

Despite never reaching the level of his older brother Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo initially made a niche for himself in the global juggernaut as a babyface. He would bring frisbees to the ring, read a short poem that he had written on them, which targeted to ridicule the heel, and then throw the frisbee into the crowd.

Lanny was mainly used as an enhancement talent in his initial run with the company. Still, unlike his peers who fell into the same category, he often got a lot of offense and found supporters among the crowd, especially during house shows.

By 1990, he had become a full-fledged main roster player, having feuded with Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior, among other big names.

He left WWE in late 1992 and has only returned for a few appearances. Lanny Poffo last appeared at the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame to induct his late brother Randy Savage.

Outside wrestling, he was also a motivational speaker, poet, and actor.

