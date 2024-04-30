Wrestling legend makes disconcerting observation about Seth Rollins' injury at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins heroically fought through an injury to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania. Jim Cornette recently spoke about Rollins' knee and speculated whether the superstar hurt it again in a freak accident.

Seth Rollins competed on Night One alongside Cody Rhodes and lost to Roman Reigns and The Rock. He proceeded to lose his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre but would return in the main event to support The American Nightmare.

As seen in the match, Rollins took a chair shot from Reigns, which ultimately caused a distraction for Rhodes to capitalize on. However, The Visionary was visibly seen struggling after the match and needed help to get back on his feet at one point.

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Rollins' problematic knee and wondered whether the superstar injured on his way to the ring during Rhodes vs. Reigns.

"It took a flop to the right of him that a properly attached limb should not take. We didn't see him get injured to the point of immobility in his match or anything he had done up to that point. So, I'm just putting it out that it looked to me like one of those f**king deals we've seen here lately a few times where some innocuous thing, such as guys running into the ring from the crowd to do a spot and coming over the rail or missteps off a step or whatever, blows his godd*mn knee," he said. [From 00:36 onwards]

Jim Cornette is confused about Seth Rollins' status

Seth Rollins has faced issues with his knee throughout his career. The problems, unfortunately, returned in January when he reportedly suffered a grade II MCL tear but recovered in time for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Jim Cornette noted that the injury didn't prevent Seth Rollins from wrestling; it only rendered him almost incapable of walking during the main event on the second night of WrestleMania.

Cornette believed something happened when The Architect was on the way to the ring to influence the proceedings in Cody's showdown with Roman. The former manager also wanted more clarity on Seth Rollins' on-screen status.

"So, to me, something may have had to happen between the time he left and the time he got there. But it didn't look good, and the only reference to him has been Cody saying, 'Thank you!' to Seth watching at home. You know, thank you! Why is he watching at home because he can't f**king walk? I don't know what's going on,'' he added. [From 2:09 onwards]

There is currently no timeline for Seth Rollins' return, but considering his workload and track record in recent years, the former World Heavyweight Champion deserves a break from the ring.

