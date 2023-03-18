Wrestling legend names current superstar who can do the best Ric Flair impersonation (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that AEW star Jey Lethal does a better impersonation of Ric Flair than Flair himself.

Back in 2010, when both Jey and Flair were working in Impact Wrestling (f.k.a. TNA Wrestling), the two stars confronted each other. Lethal cut a promo where he imitated the two-time Hall of Famer. This angered The Nature Boy, and the two men had an emotionally charged verbal exchange that ended with a "Woo-off."

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that AEW star did a better job of doing the Woo. The wrestling veteran mentioned that Jey Lethal's Woo almost reminded him of Naitch during his prime.

"I think Jey Lethal. I really do. Sometimes you can hear Flair do the 'Woo' and his voice cracks. But Jey Lethal, he did a dead-on Ric Flair. He was actually very, very good with it." [From 15:55 - 16:20]

Ric Flair and Dutch Mantell are in the middle of a social media battle

Over the last couple of weeks, Ric Flair has been at odds with Mantell. The feud started when Mantell criticized Nature Boy's last match. Flair instantly took offense to the comments and lashed out at Dutch Mantell on Twitter.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO! Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO! https://t.co/48uzk2gqas

In a couple of lengthy Facebook posts, Mantell retaliated and mentioned that he wasn't the only one who thought Flair's last match was subpar, and a lot of fans agreed with him.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Dutch, Let’s Just Agree To Hopefully Growing Old Reluctantly But Gracefully! We As OLD VETERANS Need To Be United, Not At Odds! Dutch, Let’s Just Agree To Hopefully Growing Old Reluctantly But Gracefully! We As OLD VETERANS Need To Be United, Not At Odds! ❤️

The Nature Boy did extend an olive branch later with a tweet stating that the two legends should be united after their long years in the wrestling business.

