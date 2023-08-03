Wrestling legend possibly suggests how much longer the Bloodline story will continue (Exclusive)

The Bloodline story has been one of the longest we've ever seen in WWE. It was rare for WWE to continue long-term stories even back in the 80s and 90s, let alone the 21st century, where human attention spans have been significantly reduced. However, according to wrestling legend Dutch Mantell, there is more to come and he predicted how long it will go on for.

The Bloodline story has been considered one of the greatest of all time. It has been filled with several dramatic moments throughout the years, from the pandemic/Thunderdome era with no fans to stadiums packed with tens of thousands of people. It has helped elevate the entire Anoa'i family that has been involved with it as well, and not just Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that WWE needs to be careful with The Bloodline story because of how long it has gone on and predicted that we may get at least another year of it before it ends:

"In creative in the past, you could just go for heat. But now, since they're in this multi-layered, multi-year-long story, they need to be really careful about how they handle The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. Because fans don't forget and they remember 'Wow wait a minute!' and you've lost them. But if you can stay, and it's a very thin line to stay to. I think they've done that for three years and I think we may get another year or so. Until one of them gets hurt. And sometimes one being hurt is bad for the individual but good for the storyline, because now you have to change and adapt or else you get left behind."

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo revealed a past mistake that could ruin The Bloodline story

Vince Russo is one of the few people who isn't a big fan of the prolonged Bloodline story. According to him, it isn't as original as fans think and is more inspired by The Godfather and The Sopranos, among others.

The ex-WWE writer said that if the company does what WCW did with the nWo, then they may ruin The Bloodline story:

"It happened with the nWo. They kept riding that horse till they watered it down to nothing. There's a history of this, bro. As a writer, you got to have a feeling of 'You have to end this here.' This is the only thing they have. [Hence] I don't see it ending anytime soon."

