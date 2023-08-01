Wrestling veteran thinks The Bloodline storyline will be ruined if a mistake made 25 years ago is repeated (Exclusive)

The Bloodline saga is considered by many as the greatest angle that WWE has produced in recent years. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that if a significant mistake made by WCW 25 years ago is repeated, it could ruin the ongoing story.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke in depth about The Bloodline story. The former WWE writer criticized it by revealing that he wasn't as swayed as most people have been by all the iconic moments produced by the angle.

He referred to a major mistake made by WCW in 1998 with the nWo to explain his viewpoint on The Bloodline's booking. Some criticized the now-defunct promotion for dragging the nWo storyline for too long. Two years into the unforgettable angle, World Championship Wrestling was accused of continuing it longer than required.

Russo said that if WWE makes the same mistake as WCW, it could ruin the Bloodline saga.

"It happened with the nWo. They kept riding that horse till they watered it down to nothing. There's a history of this, bro. As a writer, you got to have a feeling of 'You have to end this here.' This is the only thing they have. [Hence] I don't see it ending anytime soon." (5:23 - 5:50)

He further predicted how Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso would play out and called it a very "basic" storyline:

"Whatever happens at SummerSlam, [Roman] Reigns gets intensive heat on Jey [Uso], and he won't let up on Jey, and then [Solo] Sikoa stops him. That's what I'm saying, bro — this is at its simplest possible form. I watch this and think, 'Do you people watch anything else on television? That has characters and storylines?' This is just the simplest form of just a very basic storyline. They can do very basic things and just keep it going." (6:42 - 7:26)

Vince Russo doesn't think The Bloodline story will end at SummerSlam 2023

In the same podcast episode, Russo was asked whether The Bloodline story will end with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam. In response, the veteran stated that the angle would continue "forever." He isn't convinced that WWE is ending the program anytime soon.

"I don't think it's a culmination. I think whether they involve new people or whatever they do, this is going to be carried on forever, they're not going to end this." [1:16 - 1:30]

Are you happy with how the story has played out? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

