Wrestling legend praises Triple H for "using common sense" for SmackDown storyline and reveals what Vince McMahon would do (Exclusive)

Triple H has now completed a year as WWE's Head of Creative, and it's safe to say that his presence has been a smashing success for the company. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised him for his patient handling of the most important storyline of this generation.

By now, you may have guessed that we're referring to none other than The Bloodline story, which will complete three full years soon. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to host Rick Ucchino about what could happen with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam and even after that.

Dutch Mantell first asked about what could happen to Jimmy Uso if Jey wins the Undisputed Universal title at SummerSlam. He believes that Triple H is being patient and using common sense to not rush the story to a halt:

"It's all in the family, everyone can identify the family. And if he [Jey Uso] does replace Roman [Reigns], where does that leave Jimmy [Uso]? He'll be back. And that's another door that's open. They don't have to get down and think deeply because Triple H is using patience and common sense and logic and not speeding the story along." (1:55-2:33)

Mantell said that Vince McMahon had a PPV-to-PPV approach, and he believes that WWE has every justification to continue the Bloodline story despite it going on for three years:

"Vince [McMahon] had a habit of working from pay-per-view to pay-per-view. Do it here, do it here, but blow it off at the PPV. But with The Usos and the whole Tribal [Chief] situation, that's been going on for 3 years. And it's made sense the whole time. I love this story, I really do." (2:34-3:01)

A WWE Hall of Famer wants Triple H to book a Bloodline-like story for female superstars

One of the few aspects that have been considered a weak point in WWE since Triple H took over is the Women's division. Although it hasn't been all bad, many have pointed out that the overall quality of the stories in the Women's division has dipped since its peak a few years ago.

In an interview with Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa requested Triple H to create a long-term story like The Bloodline with the women division, stating that they would know within three months if they could pull it off:

"Now, to go back to Trip [Triple H] and say, 'Hey, Paul, let's start a great 6-8 months to a year, [a] nice storyline, let's think of something, and let's build it like you did with Bloodline. I haven't seen that [kind of] storytelling since the '80s.' I have not seen a year-long program with a woman. So, when you start that and it gets some footwork and tread and marketing and publicity, why can't women headline WrestleMania one night, and then the men headline it the other night?. Guess what, creative, it's up to you, and it's up to the women to deliver. And they're going to be able to tell if they can within three months," Madusa said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

