  • Wrestling legend raises concern over Jey Uso's booking for WrestleMania; claims current situation is "questionable" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 07, 2025 16:47 GMT
Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his apprehensions over Jey Uso's booking. The star recently emerged victorious from this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Uso was the underdog heading into the 30 man battle royal, with the star coming off a huge loss against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event the previous week. However, he won the Royal Rumble despite being pitted against megastars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter expressed doubts about how the creative team would book Jey until WrestleMania. The veteran was unsure whether Jey Uso would reach a position of credibility to challenge either the Undisputed WWE Champion or the World Heavyweight Champion before WrestleMania.

"Whether or not between now and WrestleMania, Jey Uso will make it to that position where he challenges either the Undisputed Champion or the WWE World Champion is questionable in my mind because I'm not sure." [From 4:38 onwards]
This week Jey kicked off RAW, getting a loud reaction from the WWE Universe, but was brushed off by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. This Friday, the star will head on to SmackDown to meet with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and continue to evaluate his options ahead of WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Brandon Nell
