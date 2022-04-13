"He belongs in the WWE" - Wrestling legend on The Undertaker wanting major released superstar to return (Exclusive)

The Undertaker recently made a few interesting comments about Bray Wyatt as he hoped to see the superstar back in WWE someday.

The Deadman had high praise for Wyatt, and his statements were discussed by the legendary Bill Apter and the Sportskeeda Wrestling team on this week's episode of Top Story.

Apter coined a new name for 'Taker by merging his on-screen and real-life personas.

"I did my weekly column about The Undertaker coming out of character to do that wonderful speech that he did at the Hall of Fame," said Bill Apter. "So, if you go to the Sportskeeda Bill Apter profile, we've got a lot of views on it. So, I call him now the Calataker because this is not something The Undertaker would have said. I'm stamping his name now as the Calataker." [19:47 - 20:15]

The iconic wrestling journalist added that Bray Wyatt belongs in WWE even after his departure from the company. He also noted how fans were still invested in the superstar when the promotion abruptly released him from his contract in July 2021.

Despite competition from AEW, Bill Apter believes that Wyatt would be a much bigger name if he made a WWE comeback.

"From his point of view, telling Bray Wyatt to come home, I would love to see that again. I think the real cutting short of what Bray Wyatt had already done, fans still kind of had a huge thirst for him, and I think if he comes back, he's going to be bigger than he was; he belongs in the WWE," Bill Apter revealed. "And people have said, 'Well, he should go to AEW and Ring of Honor and all that.' To me, he is a WWE [guy], that's him. He belongs home in the WWE." [20:15 - 21:00]

What did The Undertaker say about Bray Wyatt?

C Wrestling @CWrestlingUK The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt 😭 https://t.co/LRDKc4yaYY

Mark Calaway was at his insightful best while interacting with fans at WrestleMania Axxess, where he spoke about wanting to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE.

The Undertaker said his former WrestleMania rival was a "phenomenal" talent who still had a lot to contribute to the professional wrestling business:

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home."

Do you also wish to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

