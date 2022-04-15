"That was a shoot" - Wrestling legend reveals incredible "real-life" moment from Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has a new lease on life with his return to WWE after six years. In just two weeks, he has defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, confronted The Miz on RAW, and defeated him as well before starting a feud with The Visionary. Things have been going well for him, and a WWE Hall of Famer pointed out a real-life moment from Cody Rhodes' recent RAW promo that was based on reality.

This past week on RAW, The American Nightmare was a guest on Miz TV in a tense segment that led to a match. As expected, it was Rhodes who picked up the win over a man who he lost to many times before. But during the opening segment promo, the second-generation star vowed to become the Universal Champion in the future.

On the latest edition of The Bro Show, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page along with Vince Russo spoke about how Cody Rhodes has been handled so far. While Russo admitted he isn't a fan of WWE not acknowledging his AEW past, Diamond Dallas Page praised the company's treatment of him so far:

"I loved that moment where he said "wrestlers". They're called superstars - it's a title, not a belt. To me, we're wrestlers and superstars - it kind of intermixes. I love what they're doing with Cody. I love how they brought him in, couldn't have brought a better guy to work with. The match he had at WrestleMania was amazing. He had a great match with Miz [on RAW]. I know he loved working with both of those guys. It reminds me of working with [Chris] Kanyon. Getting out there, it felt like I was working with a younger version of myself. " (9:00-11:35)

He continued to state that WWE is doing exactly what they should be doing and that his promo had a real-life element to it when he stated his desire to become Universal Champion:

"I like what they're doing with him and thought that the banter back-and-forth [on RAW] to set up the match worked. They're building Cody and that's what they should be [doing]. You don't bring him in and beat him. You bring him and build him. The promo he cut involving the world title belt? That was a shoot. Fans thought that Dusty had won the title in the [Madison Square] Garden, but they did the old switcheroo. But that's a real-life moment. That's when wrestling works the best - when you blur the lines between what's real and not."

The use of Dusty Rhodes in his promo was met with mixed reactions online, as many felt he overused it even during AEW, while some felt that it was an integral part of his character and development.

Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE as a completely different superstar

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has been great so far, and there is a clear difference between the wrestler he was six years ago and the one he is now. When he left in 2016, he was disgruntled over his creative situation and knew that he had to leave for greener pastures.

Being active and using social media helped Cody Rhodes instantly skyrocket himself into the hottest act of the independent roster, eventually resulting in ALL IN and the creation of AEW - where he was an essential early signing.

While he didn't enjoy world championship success in AEW, his move to WWE proved to be an unprecedented switch as superstars would normally jump ship to AEW and not the other way around.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the new and developed Rhodes and whether he fulfills his desire to become a World Champion.

