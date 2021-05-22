Wrestling legend reveals how Kane saved him from angry fans [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently described an incident in Puerto Rico where he had a run-in with angry fans. He revealed how WWE legend Kane saved him from the situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell opened up about preferring to be a heel. However, he said that things were tricky back in the day and revealed how he was once almost attacked by fans in Puerto Rico:

"It's fun until the people try to kill you. That's when the fun kind of leaves and you're running for your life. One night in Puerto Rico, I'd booked this finish and you remember that commercial, 'This is when he realized that he ***ked up?' Brother, that crowd, I could feel them getting hotter and hotter and I said, 'Oh god, this is going to be bad' and it was. I couldn't leave the floor because they blocked me. We had this little fence surrounding the ring and every time I tried they'd crowd me in," said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell on how Kane saved him from the angry fans

Dutch Mantell went into further detail about what happened that night in Puerto Rico and how Kane ended up saving him from further injury.

Mantell said that when he finally decided to make a run for it, he was tripped by someone in the audience. The pro wrestling legend added that he got a kick to his face after he fell and it was Kane who finally managed to pull him away from the angry fans. Dutch Mantell said that Kane heard the commotion outside the door and reached out and pulled him to safety:

"So finally, I just had to make a run for it, me and my manager. The manager went out quick and I tried to get through them and somebody tripped me and I went down. Some guy kicked me with a boot right in the eye. I'm fighting three of them and trying to make my way around the corner. Security was non-existent. You're on your own in Puerto Rico. I got around to the door and if it hadn't been for Glenn Jacobs [Kane], who opened that door because he heard a bunch of noise outside the door. He opened the door and they all looked at him and he reached out and he grabbed me and pulled me in," added Mantell.

