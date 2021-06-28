Wrestling legend reveals how The Undertaker helped him sign with WWE

Charles Wright is a WWE Hall of Famer. Wright had a couple of unsuccessful runs as Papa Shango and Kama before he was repackaged as the The Godfather.

Charles Wright was recently a guest on James' Wrestling Shoot Interviews. During the interview, Wright revealed how it was his close friend, The Undertaker, who recommended him to WWE and helped him get signed.

"I think Taker told them. I think Taker probably said, 'You gotta take a look at my buddy' and that's how they found out about me. When I went to Germany, Taker was going to WCW. Taker went to Japan and then when he came back I went to Japan. When I came back to USWA he went to WCW and then I went to Germany. When I got back from Germany, he was in the WWF.

"They gave me a tryout and they hired me and Vince says, 'We'll put you on payroll, keep working out and stay in shape. We've got to come up with something for you.' He says, 'You have the body of a monster but you got a baby face and we have got to come up with something to get rid of that face.' They didn't want me to be babyface, they wanted me to be heel. They wanted this big monster heel."

Charles Wright made his WWE debut as Papa Shango

Charles Wright made his televised WWE debut in 1992 as Papa Shango. The character was that of a dark voodoo practitioner inspired by the film Live and Let Die. Shango did a run in during the WrestleMania VIII main event between Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice.

Papa Shango got a world title shot against Bret Hart on an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event but was unsuccessful. Despite being meant to be a scary character, Papa Shango just didn't get over with the WWE fanbase. The Papa Shango character's last big match was a qualifying match for the King of the Ring 1993.

