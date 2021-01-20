Wrestling legend reveals why Triple H needs to take over WWE from Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Triple H, upon his own admission, revealed that he is a full-time office guy and was glad that he wasn't competing at WrestleMania 36. Triple H's role in WWE has only grown in importance, which is why he has been hands-on with NXT and backstage for almost every episode of RAW and SmackDown.

The general belief among WWE fans is that once Vince McMahon officially calls it quits, Triple H will be the man to take charge of the company.

SK Wrestling's Chris Featherstone asked WCW legend Konnan about his thoughts on Triple H taking over WWE and how it will change things. Konnan expressed great admiration for Triple H's work in NXT and said that it's "exactly" what WWE needs.

"NXT is such a well-done show, well-produced show, great matches, great eye for talent. He's [Triple H] running that. I think it would change for the better. I think Triple H knows what they need," said Konnan.

Will the entire landscape of WWE change under Triple H?

While Vince McMahon hired two Executive Directors in Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in 2019 to reduce his creative workload, both men are now gone and it's Bruce Prichard who is in charge.

However, that had more to do with XFL and the Football League shutting shop once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vince McMahon's focus will now be on WWE for a long time to come.

It's hard to see Vince McMahon retiring anytime soon, but if or when Triple H eventually takes over WWE, the direction could change drastically.